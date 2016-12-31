RMAC Leaders Use 24-4 Run Early to Breeze by Eagles

Chadron State College’s men’s basketball team (1-10, 1-6 RMAC) held the leading scorer for Fort Lewis College (12-1, 7-0 RMAC), Josh Blaylock, to under half his season average at nine points Friday night. However, the Skyhawk shooters were hot as an entire unit, and hit 13-of-24 from three-point range to down CSC on its home court, 84-59.

The Eagles were only 5-of-24 from the perimeter, and shot a season-low 30.1 percent from the field in total.

“From an offensive standpoint,” said CSC head men’s basketball coach Houston Reed , “I look at the shot attempts that we got, and I wasn’t disappointed in them. It was a make-or-miss situation for us offensively. Hopefully the guys will continue to buy in, and we can see some of those fall for us tomorrow, as we just try to get ready for a fast-paced team to come in here.”

A 24-4 run by the Skyhawks in the first half really took the Eagles out of the game. That streak began around the time CSC forward Austin Hall was forced out of the game with an apparently serious injury. Hall did not return in the game.

Another notable injury occured near the end of that critical 10 minutes, at around the 2:45 mark in the first half, when the Eagles’ leading scorer Darius Polley exited the game for the night as well.

Michael Johnson , CSC’s true freshman big man, led the team in scoring for the second consecutive game, finishing with 15 points and a team-high eight rebounds.

Leigh Saffin tied a career-high with 12 points, all coming on 4-of-9 three-point shooting. Jordan Perry added 11.

Rasmus Bach and Daniel Hernandez each had 18 points for the Skyhawks to lead their team.

The Eagles host the Adams State University Grizzlies (5-8, 2-5 RMAC) Saturday at approximately 6 p.m., following the women’s game.