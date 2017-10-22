RMAC Cross Country Championships Held in Chadron Saturday

The Chadron State College women placed ninth and the men were 10th among the 15 teams in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Championships on Saturday at the CSC campus. Both of the Eagles’ pacesetters are Chadron native. Nicky Banzhaf finished 27th over the women’s 6 kilometer course in 23:10. 5 and Phil Duncan led the CSC men by placing 46th in the 8K in 27:01.3.
Both defending champion teams ran away with the top honors again at the conference meet, which included all 15 league members.
The Adams State women swept the first four places and finished with only 22 points to win that title for the 29th time in the 36 years it has taken place. Colorado Mines was second with 61 points and Colorado-Colorado Springs was third with 61.
Last year, Colorado Mines won the men’s championship for the first time since the meet was begun in 1965. The Orediggers did it again this year, tallying just 26 points while Adams State was second with 80 and Western State third with 85.
Those watching the leaders of the women’s race probably thought they were seeing double. That’s because identical twins Eilish and Roisin Flanagan finished one-two for Adams State. Although they were born in Pennsylvania, they moved to Ireland when they were 2 years old until they enrolled at Adams State in the fall of 2015.
Eilish was the winner in 21 minutes, 52.1 seconds and Roisin finished just three seconds later. They are sophomores in eligibility.
Close behind were two more Adams State entries, Marlena Grover and Sadie Baker, who were third and fourth, respectively.
The men’s individual winner was Colorado Mines junior Grant Colligan in 24:59.9. His teammate, Ricardo Ocampo, was the runner-up, exactly 13 seconds later. Marcelo LaGuera of Colorado State-Pueblo was third and Elias Gadyon of Adams State was fourth.
Both Eilish Flanagan and Colligan said Saturday’s victories were the first of their college careers.
Women’s team standings: 1, Adams State, 22; 2, Colorado Mines, 61; 3, Colorado-Colorado Springs, 76; 4, Western State, 93; 5, Fort Lewis, 207; 6, Colorado Christian, 209; 7, Colorado State-Pueblo, 231; 8, Black Hills State, 234; 9, Chadron State, 238; 10, South Dakota Mines, 256; 11, Colorado Mesa, 263; 12, Metro State, 305; 13, Regis, 384; 14, New Mexico Highlands, 403; 15, Westminster, 413.
Individual Results: 1, Eilish Flanagan, ASU, 21:44.2; 2, Roisin Flanagan, ASU. 21:47.2; 3, Marlena Grover, ASU. 21:52.1; 4, Sadie Baker, ASU, 21:54.5; 5, Molly Reicher, CSM, 21:59.8; 6, Molly Klotz, UCCS, 22:02.1; 7, Megan Wenham, CSM, 22:05.8; 8, Aneta Konieczek, WSC, 22:08.1; 9. Chloe Cook, CSM, 22:11.0; 10, Erin Norton, WSC, 22:14.3.
11, Miriam Roberts, CSU-P, 22:19.8; 12, HaLeigh Hunter-Galvin, ASU, 22:22.1; 13, Erin Renner, FLC, 22:23.6; 14, Aubrey Templeton, UCCS, 22:28.6; 15, Kayla Wooten, UCCS, 22:29.7; 16, Gillian Maness, CSU-P, 22:35.3; 17, Katie Novak, UCCS, 22:48.8; 18, Brook Eberle, CSM, 22:53.3; 19. Rebecca Bramley, FLC, 22:56.4; 20, Desiree Montenegro, ASU, 22:57.9.
Chadron State results: 27, Nicky Banzhaf, 23:10.5; 43, Alyse Henry, 23:42.5; 59. Julia Eskelson, 24:09.5; 62, Taylor Allison, 24:15.8; 71, Dominique Oden, 24:39.0; 88, Sarah Myers, 25:23.3; 90, Emma Willadsen, 25:29.3; 92, Catherine Orban, 25:39.8; 100, Madison Watson, 26:10.1.
Men’s team standings: 1, Colorado Mines, 26; 2, Adams State, 80; 3, Western State, 85; 4, Colorado State-Pueblo, 93; 5, Colorado-Colorado Springs, 168; 6, Fort Lewis, 181; 7, Colorado Mesa, 197; 8, Black Hills State, 204; 9, Metro State, 217; 10, Chadron State, 288; 11, New Mexico Highlands, 328; 12, South Dakota Mines, 345; 13, Colorado Christian, 369; 14, Westminster, 408; 15, Regis, 447.
Individual Results: 1, Grant Colligan, CSM, 24:59.9; 2, Ricardo Ocampo, CSM, 25:12.9; 3, Marcelo LaGuera, CSU-P, 25:15.3; 4, Elias Gadyon, ASU., 25:16.6; 5, Taylor Stack, WSC, 25:17.2; 6, Matthew Kade, Colorado Mines, 25:25.4; 7, Paul Roberts, CSU-P, 25:28.3; 8, Logan Ramlet, CSM, 25:31.7; 9, Josh Hoskinson, CSM, 25:38.1; 10, Nick Sevcik, CSM, 25:39.4.
11, Alec Choury, CSU-P, 25:40.5; 12, Ben Schneiderman, CSM, 25:42.8; 13, Nassim Kabrara, CSM, 25:45.4; 14, Tim Howley, UCCS, 25:51.7; 15, Lucio Ramirez, ASC, 25:51.8; 16, Hosava Kretzmann, FLC, 25:54.1; 17, Ross Husch, WSC, 25:57.2; 18, Bryant Byrd, WSC, 25:57.6; 19, Ahmed Jama, WSC, 25:57.8; 20, Richard Powell, ASU, 25:59.6.
Chadron State results: 46, Phil Duncan, 27:01.3; 52, Eric Yager, 27:04.2; 60, Levi Avila, 27:09.8; 73, Josef Gertner, 27:30.4; 81, Riley Howard, 27:59.4; 83, Sheldon Curley, 28:03.1; 100, Taylor Dick, 29:08.7; 113, Trevor Link, 30:47.2.
