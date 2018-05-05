Riverside Zoo In Scottsbluff Adds Two New Bison Calves

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) — The Riverside Discovery Center in western Nebraska’s Scottsbluff has announced the addition of two bison calves to its herd.

The new bison go on display this weekend.

Zoo officials went to Kansas last month to pick up the female bison.

The new additions join Riverside’s older male bison, Doc.

Bison are herd animals. Zoo Director Anthony Mason says the addition of the two female calves will improve Doc’s overall well-being.

Mason says his priority is to bring more animals to the zoo.