Rita K. Bergfield, 82, passed away Thursday, April 19, 2018 at University of Colorado

Hospital in Aurora, CO with her children by her side.

She was born on August 1, 1935 in Lincoln, NE to Fred and Dorothy (Wilson) Hanneman.

Her family moved to Hemingford in her early childhood and then later relocated to Sidney, NE.

On June 16, 1954 she was united in marriage to Lyle D. Bergfield in Sidney. Following their

wedding the couple returned to Hemingford and Rita was a rural school teacher. She took

time from teaching to raise her family and in later years would further her education and

would teach in the Head Start program for a number of years. She was a member of St.

Bridget Catholic Church and was active in extension clubs and the quilting group at St.

John’s Lutheran Church.

She is survived by her children, Deborah (Gary) Wayman of Cleveland, TX, Donna (Lyle)

Schroer of Lawrence, NE, Leon (Julie) Bergfield of Hickman, NE, DeAnn Thompson of

Alliance and Kevin (Julie) Bergfield of Hemingford, her grandchildren, Melissa (Brett)

Johnson, Kimberly (Pat) Gipson, Philip (Laci) Schroer, Steven (Kala) Schroer, Brandon

(Saree) Verbeek, Chantelle Bergfield, Emily (Sherry) Bergfield, Chase Thompson,

Austin Thompson, Marissa (Joe) Lickliter, Michael Bergfield, Kaitlyn Bergfield and

special grandchild, Christopher and her 14 great-grandchildren. She is also survived

by her brothers, Philip Hanneman of Oceanside, CA and William (Caroline) Hanneman

of Fairland, IN and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, her granddaughter,

Bayleigh Bergfield, her brothers, Robert, John and Richard and her 2 sisters, Shirley and Pat.

Funeral services will be Friday, April 27 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Bridget Catholic Church with

Father Tim Stoner officiating. Burial will be in the Hemingford Cemetery. A wake service

will be Thursday at 7:00 p.m. at St. Bridget Church. Visitation will be in Alliance on Thursday

from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Bates-Gould Funeral Home. The family suggests

memorials be given to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com.