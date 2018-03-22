Rita Freed Named Feb. Teacher of the Month

KCOW, Double Q Country, B94.7 and Panhandle Post continue saluting area educators making a difference in the lives of young people. The February 2018 Teacher of the Month award was presented to Special Education instructor Rita Freed at Grandview Elementary School in Alliance.

Our Eagle Radio team, including Office Manager Tammy Griffee and News Director Kalin Krohe, presented Mrs. Freed with a thick envelope of nominations, as well as some gifts from Teacher of the Month sponsors and a congratulatory certificate. Mrs. Freed’s class also enjoyed treats to celebrate her award.

Each month a Teacher of the Month is saluted in the Box Butte County area and in the Dawes County area.