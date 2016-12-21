Rising, Proprietor of Bean Broker Gives a Donation to Quarters for Aquatics

As excitement builds for the completion of the Aquatics Center, please continue to collect quarters, coins, bills, and personal piggy bank. We are still trying to reach our goal of $25,000.

Accoriding to Terri Haynes, “Andie Rising the proprietor of Bean Broker in Chadron gave a generous donation of quarters to the Quarters for Aquatics Campaign. She saved the quarters from the arcade games located in her business and donated them to this community cause.You are welcome to take your filled banks to the First National Bank of North Platte in Chadron. The Quarters for Aquatics Committee will also host an event to bring your personal banks to the new pool once it is open.”