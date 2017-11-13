Riley Says O’Brien Likely to Start at QB For Huskers at Penn State

Nebraska coach Mike Riley says quarterback Tanner Lee is in the concussion protocol and redshirt freshman Patrick O’Brien would prepare as if he will be the starter for the game this week at 13th-ranked Penn State.

Riley said Monday a Minnesota player fell on Lee’s head shortly before halftime Saturday. O’Brien played the entire second half of the 54-21 loss.

Lee won’t be able to participate in football-related activity early this week. Riley said he wouldn’t rule out Lee for the game because the junior has a lot of experience and it’s possible he will be cleared.

Riley said Andrew Bunch would be the No. 2 quarterback if Lee can’t play.