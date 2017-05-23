Ricketts Vows To Keep Pursuing Tax Package After Session

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts says he’ll keep pursuing a package of income and property tax cuts in next year’s session even though his plan stalled when lawmakers considered it this year.

Ricketts says he’ll work with legislative leaders over the summer to tweak the plan in hopes of building a larger coalition. His comments came in an interview before lawmakers adjourned for the year on Tuesday.

The governor’s plan was derailed in part because of pressure from farm group lobbyists who said it didn’t do enough to offset years of rising property taxes.

Sen. Jim Smith of Papillion, who sponsored the tax package, says he understands the desire to lower property taxes but notes that they’re levied by local governments, not the state.