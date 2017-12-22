Ricketts Visits Nebraska Guard Members In Guantanamo Bay 

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Gov. Pete Ricketts has made an unannounced holiday trip to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, to visit Nebraska National Guard members who are stationed on the island.

The governor’s office says Ricketts visited Guantanamo Bay Naval Station on Thursday and returned later that evening. The Nebraska National Guard has had more than 50 soldiers stationed at the base since April for a nearly year-long deployment to support detainee operations.

Ricketts delivered gifts from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, including a volleyball signed by volleyball head coach John Cook and a football signed by new Nebraska coach Scott Frost. He was accompanied by Maj. Gen. Dayrl Bohac and Command Sgt. Maj. Marty Baker.