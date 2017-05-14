Ricketts Vetoes Nebraska Capitol HVAC Replacement Funding

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has vetoed a budget provision that would provide $11 million to replace the Capitol’s heating, ventilating and air conditioning systems.

He said in his veto message Friday that the project remains a priority and will not be delayed. Ricketts says lawmakers can revisit funding during the next legislative session.

Ricketts approved the rest of the budget bill, which will appropriate funds for capital construction and property acquisition. He has until Monday evening to review several other budget bills.