Ricketts Reveals New Nebraska State License Plate Design



LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – Nebraska drivers will replace their meadowlark and goldenrod license plates next year with a new design honoring the state’s 150th birthday.

Gov. Pete Ricketts and Department of Motor Vehicles Director Rhonda Lahm unveiled Nebraska’s new standard license plate design Tuesday.

The plate is navy and gold, the state flag colors, and features the emblem of the sower that tops the Capitol building in Lincoln.

The plate also shows the years 1867 through 2017, a nod to Nebraska’s 150 years of statehood. State law requires the Department of Motor Vehicles to issue a new standard license plate every six years.

Lahm says from 2017 to 2022, the department expects to produce about 5.2 million plates with the new design.