Ricketts Names Health Care Exec To State Medicaid Division

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Gov. Pete Ricketts has appointed a South Carolina health care executive to serve as the new director of Nebraska’s Medicaid and Long-Term Care division.

The governor’s office announced the appointment of Dr. Matthew A. Van Patton on Friday. Van Patton served most recently as president and CEO of Cadre Medical Technologies, LLC, a startup health care technology company.

Van Patton holds a doctor of health administration degree from the Medical University of South Carolina. He also holds a master of arts degree in strategic communication and leadership from Seton Hall University and a bachelor’s degree from University of South Carolina Upstate.

Van Patton will start March 1, 2018. His salary will be $155,000 a year.