Ricketts meets with government, business leaders in Mexico

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Gov. Pete Ricketts is once again promoting Nebraska to Mexican business and government leaders.



Ricketts visited the country last week for the second time in two years on an international trade mission. He’s the first U.S. governor to visit with the administration of Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who took office in December.

Ricketts says he met with the president’s chief of staff, Alfonso Romo, as well as Mexican business executives who have opened facilities in Nebraska. He says he’s planning at least two more trade missions this year, one of which will likely go to Asia.

Mexico is a major trading partner with Nebraska and buys hundreds of millions of dollars in corn, soybeans, beef and other products from the state each year.