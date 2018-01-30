Ricketts Leads walking Group To Tout Nebraska Health Program

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Gov. Pete Ricketts is touting a Nebraska state program designed to promote health and wellness.

Ricketts led a walk around the State Capitol on Monday to encourage residents to exercise regularly and use the NE150 Challenge for motivation.

The NE150 Challenge is a year-long, web-based wellness program that lets participants track their physical activity miles and minutes. Participants earn virtual badges as they meet certain benchmarks. The program created by the Nebraska Sesquicentennial Commission has attracted more than 5,000 residents, and organizers say it will continue under the same name for the foreseeable future.

The NE150 Challenge is free for individuals and families, and companies can join a corporate competition program for $500.