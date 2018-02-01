Ricketts Campaign Files 2017 Annual NADC Statement

Yesterday, Pete Ricketts for Governor filed its 2017 annual statement with the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission (NADC). In 2017, Governor Ricketts’ re-election campaign raised $1,564,184.45 from 1,908 unique donors, including $865,265.60 from individuals. Pete Ricketts for Governor entered 2018 with $1,474,215.46 cash on hand.

“We’re focused on communicating Governor Ricketts’ strong record of achievement in growing Nebraska and making state government work better for taxpayers,” said campaign Director of Communications Matthew Trail. “We are not taking any vote for granted. Our dedicated supporters are working hard to re-elect Governor Ricketts and keep Nebraska on the right track.”