Ricketts appoints new Nebraska Crime Commission director

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Gov. Pete Ricketts has appointed a state employee as the next executive director of the Nebraska Crime Commission.

Don Arp Jr. will fill the role vacated by Darrell Fisher, who retired as the commission’s director after 33 years with the state. Ricketts announced the appointment Wednesday in a news release.



Arp has led “operational excellence initiatives” for the state since 2016, first for the Center of Operational Excellence and then for the state’s Division of Children and Family Services. He also worked with the crime commission, the Nebraska State Patrol crime lab and other state agencies to help them improve their performance.

Arp will start in his new job on Feb. 18. He will earn $95,000 a year.