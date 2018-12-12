Ricketts Appointed To Serve On Trade Advisory Committee

(AP) — President Donald Trump has appointed Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts to serve on an advisory committee for trade policy and negotiations.

Ricketts announced the appointment Tuesday night and praised the president for pushing for “better trade deals for working Americans and our family farmers and ranchers.”

Ricketts, a fellow Republican, has focused heavily on international trade during his time in office and led numerous trade missions to Europe, Asia, Canada and Mexico. He has avoided criticizing Trump’s approach to trade even as the president imposed steep U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum exports, and praised the president for his newly signed deal with Canada and Mexico.

A recent Nebraska Farm Bureau report said trade conflicts have cost Nebraska farmers up to $1 billion in farm income this year.