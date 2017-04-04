Rick Kuckkahn Takes New Alliance City Manager Position

During Tuesday nights Alliance City Council Meeting council went into closed session at the end of the meeting to discuss the new appointment of the Alliance City Manger. Rick Kuckkahn approved this new position. Kuckkahn has been working as the interim manager for the past several months. Kuckkahn says, “I think Alliance has grown on me actually over the last seven months…I really enjoy the city itself, and all the people that are part of that community”. We spoke with Kuckkahn shortly after the decision was made, you can hear our interview below.