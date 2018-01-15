Richard L. Serres, 87

Funeral mass services for Richard Lyle Serres, age 87, of Chadron, NE will be Monday,

January 15, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Chadron with Father

Tim Stoner officiating. Burial will be at Bodarc Cemetery, north of Harrison, NE.

A memorial has been established for the Chadron Volunteer Fire Department.

Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Chapel, PO Box 970, Chadron, NE 69337.

Richard Lyle Serres of Chadron passed away January 12, 2018 at his home.

Richard was born January 21, 1930 in Crawford, NE to John Paul and Ida Mae

Serres.

On June 2, 1951 he was united in marriage to Beverly Jean Coleman at Ardmore, SD

by Father Beaver. They lived on a ranch in northern Sioux County until 1955 when

they moved to Chadron where they built their home and resided together until his

death.

He was a member of the St. Patrick’s parish and was active in the church. He worked

for C&NW Railroad for many years until retirement. He enjoyed woodworking and

being with family and friends.

Survivors include: Sons: Steven (Billie) Serres and Richard (Susan) Serres of

Chadron, NE; Daughters: Crystal (Dan) Jordan of Harrison, NE; Cherry (Matt)

Martin of Alliance, NE; Caron (Charles) Ward of Mt. Vernon, WA; Colette (Doug

Brueckner) of Chadron, NE; 20 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.

