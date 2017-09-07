Richard Bridge, 83

Funeral services for Richard Bridge of Hay Springs, Nebraska will be held on Saturday, September 9, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the United Methodist Church in Hay Springs with Terry Bridge officiating. Burial will be at the Hay Springs City Cemetery.

Mr. Bridge passed away on September 3, 2017 at Pioneer Manor Nursing Home in Hay Springs.

Richard was born on February 20, 1934 in Page, Nebraska.

He was 83.

A memorial has been established for the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Drabbels Mortuary, PO Box 443, Hay Springs, NE 69347.

