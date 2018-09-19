Rhonda Kay Case, 62

Rhonda Kay Schommer Case passed away on the Ponderosa Villa in Crawford,

NE, on September 15, 2018, after a long courageous battle with cancer.

Rhonda was the second of five children born to Joe and Mary Lou (Manchester)

Schommer. She attended Assumption Academy through the tenth grade and

when it closed, finished high school at Chadron High School, graduating 11th

in a class of 145 students. Rhonda attended Chadron State College, graduating

in 1977, with a major in Elementary Education and a minor in Math. She taught

rural schools in Sheridan County for sixteen years.

After her marriage and the birth of her son, Zachary, the family moved to Blair, NE.

Through the years, Rhonda managed a daycare, worked for the Department of

Welfare, and the Salvation Army. She also taught CPR classes and provided GED

classes in Blair and Fremont. One of her most challenging and rewarding jobs was

teaching GED classes to juveniles on probation. Rhonda returned to Chadron in

2013 to be closer to family. She worked for ESU 13 and just before getting sick,

worked at Chadron State Park – a job she loved dearly. She always liked working

with children and they liked her.

Rhonda was preceded in death by her grandparents and father, Joe Schommer.

She is survived by her son, Zachary and his wife Brittany, of Nashville, TN, her

mom, Mary Lou Schommer of Chadron, brother, Randy (Brenda) Schommer of

Chadron, sister, Ruth (Steve) Baker of Hemingford, NE, brother, Ron (Sharon)

Schommer of Sacramento, CA, sister, Renee (Mike) Kindred or Oral, SD, an aunt,

Bonnie Goodman of Chadron, NE, several nieces and nephews, and many friends

who kept in touch with her through her illness.

Memorials in Rhonda’s name can be made to St. Jude’s, Ponderosa Villa, or an

organization of your choice. Funeral arrangements will be made through

Chamberlain Chapel.