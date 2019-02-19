Former local pastor, the Rev. Robert Randall Brauninger, 77, died on February 17, 2019, at the Highland Park Memory Care Center in Alliance. A memorial service will be held Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church with Fr. Coke McClure officiating.

Fifteen of Dr. Brauninger’s 42 years of ordained ministry in the United Church of Christ were at his first parish in Hemingford (1976-1991). He also served First Presbyterian Church of Alliance and Crawford UCC. While in Hemingford, the clergy team led several innovative, community-wide programs through the church, including Mini-School, a youth group, a day camp/Bible School called SCAMP, and the Dial-Your-Church daily meditation program. His garage teemed with waiting recyclables. He was active in the Nebraska Farmers Union.

Bob and Dee also served in West Point, Exeter-Friend Parish, and Burwell. He also served as liaison minister to area UCC clergy and as a representative of the UCC World Board. In retirement, he was pastoral visitor in Port Angeles, WA, and coached international students in English at Peninsula College.

For 18 summers, he led the Adventures in Community Outdoors Ministry Kamp for persons with intellectual disabilities. He also led 18 International Affairs Youth Study and Cultural Seminars in New York City and Washington DC.

Modeling tolerance, Bob’s life and ministry carried a sense of respect and the oneness of all people. He was a gentle, quiet encourager of all ages, whether nurturing three foster children or serving the YMCA of Bangkok as a World Service Worker. After graduation from the University of Missouri-Columbia and while at The Chicago Theological Seminary, the Brauninger couple led youth in a YMCA work-study group in Japan, later teaching English in Sapporo. Bob made several trips to Ghana on behalf of Nebraska Conference.

Bob was born in Kansas City on August 25, 1941, to Frank Edward Brauninger and Jewel Huffman Brauninger. He and Dallas Dee Andersen Brauninger were united in marriage on March 18, 1967.

His family includes his spouse; son, Samuel James Brauninger, and daughter, Teri Ann Brauninger Schledewitz (Roger). He has two great-grandchildren, Aubrey and Jakob, children of Ryan (Nicole). Three living siblings include Frank Edward, Jr., Stephen (Carolene), and Judith Crowl (Doug). Also surviving are several nieces and nephews and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Gary and Kenneth; and a sister-in-law, niece, and grandnephew.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Leader Dogs for the Blind, 1039 S. Rochester Rd., Rochester Hills, MI 48307-3115 (https://www.leaderdog.org/).

Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com with Bates-Gould Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.