Restoration Is In The Air For The Southern Black Hills (Interview)



On April 24, 2018 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Mueller Center in Hot Springs, South Dakota, the Southern Hills Future Foundation will host a statewide Restoration Summit featuring a panel of restoration speakers to discuss grants and incentives for owners of historic residential and commercial property throughout South Dakota.

This Restoration Summit will focus on how property owners can apply for grants and incentives for restoring their properties including foundations, siding, windows, and doors, etc. Kevin Kuckenbecker, Historic Preservation Officer, for the City of Deadwood, will offer a Continuing Education breakout class for Realtors that provides a detailed overview on dealing with historic homes and buildings. This course offers 5 CE credits. (2 required and 3 elective).

Double Q Country 97.5/105.9, KCOW, and B94.7 Alliance/Chadron, Nebraska News Director Kalin Krohe spoke with Bobby of PR Marketing Group about the upcoming Summit.





Kevin Kuckenbecker, with the Deadwood Historic Preservation Commission will also detail an overview on dealing with Historic properties and grants the City of Deadwood offers for restoration. Kim Barbieri, City Administrator and Scott Sogge, Development Coordinator for the City of Hot Spring, will inform participants on Historic tax incentives, permits and inspections. Liz Almlie and Kate Nelson, South Dakota State Historic Preservation Office will review state and federal regulations and incentives. Jeff Haverly, Governor’s Office of Economic Development, will review programs for community development and business development that may fit when it comes to projects for business use of restored historic buildings. Peggy Sanders, freelance writer, will review the necessary paper work requirements for grants.

In addition to the keynote speakers a variety of exhibitors will display various restoration ideas including plaster restoration samples from All American Drywall, lifting a whole building from Mr. Lifter, dry Ice cleaning of historic buildings by Horsley Specialties and more. Over 24 commercial vendors will be focused on restoration of historic residential and commercial property.

Southern Hills Future Foundation wishes to thank our generous sponsors: Black Hills Energy, Pella Windows, Builders First Source, ACE Hardware and Black Hills Federal Credit Union for their support.

Russell Wyatt, a real estate Appraiser, recently stated, “In the Historic District of Hot Springs alone 20 buildings have changed ownership in the last 18 months and several buildings are being restored and rebuilt.” Restoration of old properties is occurring throughout South Dakota.

For more information contact the Southern Hills Future Foundation, 27235 Wind Cave Road, Hot Springs, SD 57747, phone 605.891.3053.