Residents Oppose Plan For Cell Tower Disguised As Pine Tree

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Some people in an Omaha neighborhood are opposing installation of a cellphone tower disguised as a pine tree.

The tower would be placed at the main entrance to Omaha’s Memorial Park.

Members of the Dundee-Memorial Park Association board voted Monday night to oppose the plan by AT&T and Brownell Talbot School. Association board President Peter Manhart told the Omaha World-Herald that the tower “will be an eyesore.”

Area resident Matt Johnson says: “It’s hard to see that a fake tree is going to fool anybody.”

AT&T representatives say the tower is needed to improve wireless coverage in the area and that potential sites nearby are not workable.

The city planning staff is recommending that the proposal’s permission process be delayed so AT&T can work on the tower design.