Residential Burglaries In Chadron, CPD Asks For Help

Since early 2017, the City of Chadron has experienced a rash of home burglaries that remain unsolved. The Chadron Police Department has investigated over 25 residential burglaries that have occurred since 2017. At this point, all of the burglaries are unsolved and we are asking for the public’s assistance in solving these crimes. The Chadron Police Department issued a press release, as well as social media postings, on December 11 th , 2017 alerting our residence about theburglaries and how residents can help protect themselves from being a victim of a crime.

Subject(s) have entered both locked and unlocked homes and the items taken include electronic devices, currency, firearms and clothing. The majority of the items taken are gaming consoles such as Xboxes and PlayStations. The attached map shows the area in Chadron where the majority of the burglaries have occurred since 2017.

“We are asking for the public’s assistance in solving this rash of burglaries. We believe the majority of the burglaries may be linked and accomplished during the night. We also believe the subject(s) may be residing in or near this area of town. We are asking residents; if you see something, say something. If you see anyone, anything or even a vehicle that is suspicious or out of place in your neighbor whether it be during the day or night, to call the Chadron Police

Department at (308) 432-0510 or 911 in cases of an emergency,” says Chief Lordino. You can leave a “TIP” and also remain anonymous, which may make you eligible for a reward, by contacting the Nebraska State Crime Stoppers at 1-800- 422-1494 or via the internet at http://www.nebraskacrimestoppers.com/