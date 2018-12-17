Resident looking for dog is injured in duplex fire

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say one person was injured in a duplex fire that displaced several people in Lincoln.



Firefighters were dispatched around 4 a.m. Sunday. Fire officials say the flames were contained to the kitchen area of one side, but the heat and smoke damage made both units unlivable, displacing a half-dozen residents or more.

Investigators say combustible items left on a stove ignited when a burner accidentally was turned on.

The person was injured and taken to a hospital after going back inside a unit to look for a dog. Fire officials say the dog died. The person’s name hasn’t been released.