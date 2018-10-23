Reprieve That Kept Juvenile Sex Offenders Off List Ends

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A federal judge has lifted a temporary order that kept juvenile sex offenders off the Nebraska sex offender registry if they weren’t tried as adults.

Judge Richard Kopf denied a request Monday from an Omaha man for an injunction that would have kept him off the list. He’d been convicted as a juvenile in Iowa for sexual abuse when he was 14 but was required to register there as a sex offender. A federal court had said people convicted in juvenile courts in other states don’t have to register in Nebraska if they move here.

The temporary reprieve Kopf granted last month , pending a hearing, affected the man and dozens of other people. The State Patrol sent letters to them in September telling them they now were required to register as sex offenders because of a recent Nebraska Supreme Court decision.

The high court ruled that the Nebraska law says the registry requirement applies to anyone who, after Jan. 1, 1997, enters the state and is required to register elsewhere as a sex offender.