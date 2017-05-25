Reports Of Possible Gun Shots In Alliance

According to Alliance Police Chief John Kiss, “On May 25, 2017 at approximately 11:00 AM, the Alliance Police Department received a call that there was an unknown person or persons in Central Park who were discharging firearms. There also was information that there was another person at BNSF who was armed with a gun. Officer’s responded to the Central Park as well the BNSF property. It was later determined that both incidents were believe to be of the same report. After a search of the area no shooter was located or any evidence that one was ever in the area.”

“Talking with construction personnel working on the street stated that cement trucks who were preparing to dump their loads dropped the shoots which made loud sounds that could be easily mistaken for gunshots. The police department received several calls due to rumors. By 11:45 AM it was determined that there was no danger.”