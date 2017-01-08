Report: Ride Services haven’t Hurt Nebraska Taxi Businesses

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A new state report says ride services haven’t hurt taxi businesses across Nebraska.

An estimated 500 people drove for either Uber or Lyft last year, with most operating in Omaha or Lincoln.

The Nebraska Public Service Commission issued the report as part of its regulation of ride-hailing and cab companies. Commission Executive Director Jeff Pursley says statewide data from cab companies shows the total number of rides given has been trending up over the past five years.

The report also notes that Lincoln has seen a decline in the number of cabs and cab drivers employed. Pursley says it’s not clear what’s causing the decline but also says the reduction in numbers occurred before the ride services began operating in Nebraska.

