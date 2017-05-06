Renewable Energy Plant Facing More Than $50K In Safety Fines

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (AP) — A northeast Nebraska renewable energy plant is facing more than $50,000 in fines from safety regulators.

The citations and subsequent fines follow a six-month Occupational Safety and Health Administration investigations at the Big Ox Energy plant in South Sioux City.

The investigation was spurred by worker exposure to hydrogen sulfide gas. OSHA investigators cited Big Box for a lack of protection, education and safety practices for employees.

Big Ox Energy spokesman Kevin Bradley says the company “responded immediately after being made aware of the issues, and we also brought in top experts to verify the facility was operating properly.”

Sewer odor issues blamed on the plant displaced as many as two dozen families at their height last fall.