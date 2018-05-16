“Remembering Our Fallen Peace Officers” National Police Week 2018

One officer is killed somewhere in the U.S. every 58 hours. It is important that all citizens know and understand the duties, responsibilities, hazards and scarifies that the men and women of law enforcement face every day. These duties, hazards and scarifies also take a huge toll on the peace officer’s family members. The safety of our communities and the individual freedoms we enjoy have come at a high price.

National Police Week is a time for all Americans to pause and reflect on the incredible sacrifices law enforcement heroes make for us every day. Without their dedication and public service we would not be able to enjoy the daily freedoms, safety and the peacefulness of our nation.

National Police Week, which occurs each year during the week in which May 15th falls, recognizes the service and sacrifice of U.S. law enforcement. Established by a joint resolution of Congress in 1962, National Police Week pays special recognition to those law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others.

This year, the names of 360 officers killed in the line of duty are being added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, DC. These 360 officers include 129 officers who were killed during 2017, plus 231 officers who died in previous years but whose stories of sacrifice had been lost to history until now.

Please take time out of your day to express your thanks to our men and women of law enforcement during National Police Week, May 13th through the 19th.

I have included some facts related to the law enforcement profession;