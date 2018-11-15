Relatives of Mormon pioneer ask to relocate Nebraska grave in Panhandle

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) — Descendants of a Mormon pioneer are asking county officials to move the woman’s grave and historical markers to another location in the Nebraska Panhandle.

The Scotts Bluff County Board of Commissioners is forming a committee to look into the request to move Rebecca Winters’ burial site near Scottsbluff. The National Park Service says Winters was among thousands of Mormon pioneers in the 1800s to die from disease while migrating west in search of religious freedom.

Winters’ relatives Robert Cottom and Jay Hardy say the site has drastically changed in the last decade due to a four-lane highway, increased train activity and more industry in the area. They’re requesting to relocate Winters to the Legacy of the Plains Museum in Gering.

Museum representative Rick Myers says the museum supports the move but doesn’t have funding to assist.