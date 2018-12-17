Regulators proposes fine for dairy where worker fatally hurt

CLEARWATER, Neb. (AP) — Federal safety regulators are proposing to fine a northeast Nebraska dairy where an employee was fatally injured .



The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration said in a news release Monday that Thiele Dairy, in Clearwater, didn’t develop and implement safety programs related to grain bin entry. The company faces penalties totaling nearly $79,000.

One of the dairy’s owners, Tom Thiele, declined to comment.

The accident occurred July 9 when an auger being used to remove corn from inside a bin lacerated one of the man’s legs. He’s been identified as 52-year-old Robert Pokorny. He lived in Clearwater.