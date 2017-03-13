Regis Battles Back Sunday to Split Series with Chadron State

Regis University tied the four game softball series with Chadron State College at two apiece on Sunday, winning both games in Denver in shutout fashion.

Regis pitcher Logan Losh, a junior-year transfer from Division I Colorado State University, scattered eight hits over 13 innings of two complete games, allowing two hits in one inning of the late game but no more than a single hit in any other inning all day.

Chadron State’s best chance all day to score was in the earlier game which the Rangers won in a close 2-0 decision. Courtney Lecher and Lindsey Karlin each singled in the top of the third, while Kayla Michel walked to load the bases. However, a grounder to third on the next at-bat chalked up the third out of the inning.

Losh dealt a two-hitter against the Eagles in game one.

The second game was all Regis, as they cruised to an 8-0 win in six innings after going up 5-0 in the first inning on five hits and one error.

Both CSC starting pitchers, Jessica Jarecki and Kinsley Mason , were charged with losses

The Eagles’ errors in the two games were limited, as they were charged with only one in each contest.

CSC returns home to take on CSU Pueblo next weekend. They are now 9-13, and 6-5 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.