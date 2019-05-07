Regional West’s Jeff Kildow awarded University of Nebraska College of Pharmacy Preceptor of the Year

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb., ― Regional West Pharmacist Jeff Kildow, RP, PharmD, was recently awarded Preceptor of the Year from the University of Nebraska College of Pharmacy. Each year the college’s pharmacy students select a volunteer faculty member whom they feel has contributed significantly to their practical/experiential education and training, and who exemplifies the professional values and standards of a model pharmacy practitioner. Kildow received the award May 3 at the College’s Scholastic Honors Convocation in Omaha.



In addition to serving as a preceptor for the University of Nebraska Medical Center, Kildow also mentors pharmacy students for the University of Wyoming and Creighton University. He is responsible for coordinating the students’ four-to-five week rotation experience while at Regional West Medical Center, guiding students when they are between their first and second years of pharmacy school and again during their fourth year before they graduate.

“Jeff is dedicated to the students and takes extra time to explain the hospital pharmacy. Through this, he reviews medications used in the hospital, mechanism of actions, dosing, and how the body breaks down each of the drugs used,” said Kelsey Kriewald, RP, PharmD, pharmacy director at Regional West Medical Center. “Jeff is passionate about teaching the students and it shows.”

During their time at Regional West, students learn about appropriate antibiotic use, and kinetic calculations for dosing patient medications specific to the patient’s renal function. The students help Kildow prepare for Pharmacy and Therapeutics committee meetings, when the committee extensively reviews new drugs to see if they should be added to the hospital formulary.