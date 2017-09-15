Regional West To Offer Wyo-Braska Wound Care Conference

Area nurses are invited to attend the bi-annual Wyo-braska Wound Care Conference, Tuesday, Oct. 3 at the Harms Advanced Technology Center in Scottsbluff.

The conference titled, “Unmasking the Problem of Wounds” will feature a variety of speakers addressing issues related to wound care. Local providers include Jason Walsh MD, FACS, CWS; Jason LaTowsky, MD; John Blomstedt III, DO; Kellie May, MS, RD, LMNT; Jason Beals, BSN, CRSST; and special guest speaker Joyce Black, PhD, RN, CWOCN from the University of Nebraska Medical Center Omaha. Dr. Black specializes in pressure injuries and moisture associated skin damage. Attendees will learn a comprehensive approach to managing wounds.

Several vendors will be onsite for product review and demonstration. In addition, Acelity is hosting a dinner and discussion on wound healing, including product demonstrations, on Monday, Oct. 2, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Hampton Inn and Suites Scottsbluff Conference Center. Dinner is provided at no charge by Acelity. Registration is required by going to www.cvent.com/d/g5qv15.

Regional West Health Services is an approved provider of continuing nursing education by the Midwest Multistate Division, an accredited approver by the American Nurses Credentialing Center’s Commission on Accreditation. Seven contact hours will be provided for attending the full conference.

The cost for the conference is $75 for non-Regional West employees. There is no charge for Regional West employees. Lunch will be provided. Non-employees can pre-register by contacting Stan Schwartz at 308-630-1112. Regional West employees, please register through Relias. Walk-ins are welcome the morning of the conference, pending available seating.

