Regional West Medical Center receives national recognition

SCOTTSBLUFF– Regional West Medical Center is pleased to announce it has been recognized by The Chartis Center for Rural Health and the National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health (NOSORH) for overall excellence in Outcomes, reflecting top quartile performance among all rural hospitals in the nation. Regional West Medical Center is among 21 Nebraska rural hospitals recognized for overall Outcomes excellence in 2018.

“We are honored to once again be nationally recognized for our patient outcomes,” said John Mentgen, President and CEO Regional West Health Services. “Our success in achieving overall excellence in outcomes demonstrates that Regional West physicians, providers, and staff are committed to delivering exceptional care to our patients.”

The Performance Leadership Awards are determined each year using iVantage Health Analytics’ Hospital Strength INDEX®, the industry’s most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance. Leveraging data from public data sources, the INDEX aggregates data from 50 rural-relevant metrics across eight pillars to derive a single overall percentile rating for all Critical Access Hospitals and Rural & Community Hospitals. The Performance Leadership Awards spotlight top performance in the areas of Quality, Outcomes and Patient Perspective.

“Across the country, rural providers are under tremendous pressure from a variety of market forces. On the day in which we celebrate the power of rural, it’s wonderful to be able to recognize top performers who – despite the challenges – are raising the bar with regard to providing higher quality of care within their communities,” said Michael Topchik, National Leader of The Chartis Center for Rural Health.

Regional West Health Services in Scottsbluff, Neb., is the parent company of Regional West Medical Center, a 188-bed regional referral center and one of three Level II Trauma Centers in the state. As the region’s only tertiary referral medical center, Regional West offers care that spans more than 32 medical specialties provided by over 28 physician clinics. With nearly 300 providers, and over 2,000 employees, Regional West provides comprehensive and innovative health care services for the people of western Nebraska and the neighboring states of Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming.