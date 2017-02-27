Regional West Medical Center Named a 2017 Top 100 Rural & Community Hospital

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb., – Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff was recently named one of the Top 100 Rural & Community Hospitals in the United States by iVantage Health Analytics and The Chartis Center for Rural Health.

“We are very honored to have been recognized as a Top 100 of rural and community hospitals in the nation. This recognition is very important and reaffirms our daily commitment to providing exceptional health care services to our community, while maintaining efficient and effective medical center operations,” said John Mentgen, President and CEO of Regional West Health Services. “RegionalWest is proud of the efforts of its board of directors, medical staff and the entire staff who have contributed to our organization achieving this distinction.”

Regional West Medical Center scored in the top 100 of rural and community hospitals on iVantage Health Analytics’ Hospital Strength INDEX®. The INDEX is the industry’s most comprehensive rating of rural providers. It provides the data foundation for the annual Rural Relevance Study and its results are the basis for many of rural health care’s most prominent awards, advocacy efforts and legislative initiatives. The list of the Top 100 Rural & Community Hospitals and more information about the study can be found atwww.iVantageINDEX.com.

The Top 100 Rural & Community Hospitals play a key role in providing a safety net to communities across America – and the INDEX measures them across eight pillars of hospital strength: Inpatient Share Ranking, Outpatient Share Ranking, Cost, Charge, Quality, Outcomes, Patient Perspectives, and Financial Stability.

“It’s more important than ever that rural hospitals proactively understand and address performance in the areas of cost, quality, outcomes and patient perspective. iVantage’s INDEX was designed to serve as this industry model,” said Michael Topchik, national leader of the Chartis Center for Rural Health. “Across the spectrum of performance indicators, there are rural providers that are writing the blueprint for success as they transition to value-based healthcare. Our analysis shows that this group of top performers exhibits a focused concern for their community needs.”

Regional West Health Services in Scottsbluff, Neb., is the parent company of Regional West Medical Center, a 182-bed regionalreferral center and one of three Level II Trauma Centers in the state. As the region’s only tertiary referral medical center, RegionalWest offers care that spans more than 32 medical specialties provided by over 28 physician clinics. With nearly 300 providers, and over 2,000 employees, Regional West provides comprehensive and innovative health care services for the people of western Nebraska and the neighboring states of Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

About the Chartis Group and iVantage Health Analytics

The Chartis Group (Chartis) is a national advisory services firm dedicated to the healthcare industry. Chartis provides strategic planning, value-based care, advanced performance, informatics and technology consulting services as well as leading-edge decision support tools to the country’s leading healthcare providers. The Chartis Center for Rural Health (CCRH) was formed in 2016 to offer tailored services, performance management solutions, research and education to rural hospitals and facilities. Learn more at Chartisrural.com.

iVantage Health Analytics is a subsidiary of The Chartis Group and a leading provider of healthcare analytic and performance management analytic tools. Health system and hospital leadership teams across the country rely on the company’s software and services to deliver customized insights on clinical and financial performance, strategic planning, market assessment and payment optimization. iVantage’s analytics are the basis of continuing thought leadership and insight in the areas of healthcare policy and research. Learn more at iVantageHealth.com.