Regional West Medical Center Awarded Grant from Oregon Trail Community Foundation

Regional West Medical Center is pleased to announce it has been awarded a $2,500 grant from the Oregon Trail Community Foundation. The grant will be used for the purchase of a Sara Stedy support lift as part of Regional West’s commitment to ensure safety for both patients and employees.

The Sara Stedy is a manual standing aid that provides support for patients to stand up independently.

For patients who are fairly mobile, the Sara Stedy offers a more suitable and dignified alternative to a wheelchair. Its design makes it easier for patients to move and stand, which promotes participation in activities of daily living.

The lift minimizes manual handling by caregivers in a wide range of health care situations; reducing the risk of lifting injuries among staff.

“Our goal is to always provide safe handling and movement of patients, and in doing so we must also do all we can to prevent injuries among employees,” said Regional West physical therapist Amy Mikesell, PT. “Health care workers are at great risk of overexertion injuries due to manual lifting, moving, and repositioning of patients. This lift will benefit our staff as well as our patients.”

Regional West Health Services in Scottsbluff, Neb., is the parent company of Regional West Medical Center, a 188-bed regional referral center and one of three Level II Trauma Centers in the state. As the region’s only tertiary referral medical center, Regional West offers care that spans more than 32 medical specialties provided by over 28 physician clinics. With nearly 300 providers, and over 2,000 employees, Regional West provides comprehensive and innovative health care services for the people of western Nebraska and the neighboring states of Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming.