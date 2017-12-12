Regional West Launches Community Training To Help Citizens Stop Life Threatening Bleeds

Uncontrolled bleeding is the number one cause of preventable death from trauma. To change that statistic, the American College of Surgeons Committee on Trauma has launched a national effort to train the lay public so they can control bleeding in a person who has been injured.

Regional West has joined in the cause by developing a plan to train first responders to provide free Stop the Bleed training to businesses, organizations, schools, and even individuals.

“This is one thing anyone can do to save a life in an emergency. It may be at the lake, a farm accident, and considering the times we live in, it could be a mass casualty or terroristic attack,” said Regional West trauma surgeon Rommie Hughes, MD, FACS, RPVI. “We want ordinary citizens to know how to identify a life threatening bleed and to know the technique to stop it.”

Dr. Hughes and Regional West Trauma Services staff recently provided Stop the Bleed training to 27 members of the Gering Fire Department and city staff. The Fire and Rescue staff will now be able to provide Stop the Bleed training free of charge to groups throughout the community.

“This was a great opportunity to be updated by medical professionals on new protocols on wound care,” said Gering Fire Chief Nathan Flowers.

The one-hour course includes training citizens to identify a life threatening wound, how to pack a wound to stop bleeding, and how to apply a tourniquet.

“It’s important people learn the right way to stop a bleed. If they are taught by first responders who do it every day, it will instill more confidence in individuals to take the initiative in an emergency,” said Dr. Hughes.

The Stop the Bleed program was developed to increase survival in mass casualty events but has evolved into a public health campaign to empower citizens to know how to stop bleeding from any cause.

As stated by American College of Surgeons, “The only thing more tragic than a death from bleeding is a death that could have been prevented.”