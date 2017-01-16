Regional West Laboratory Services Receives National Accreditation

Regional West Medical Center Laboratory Services has been accredited by the Commission on Laboratory Accreditation of the College of American Pathologists based on the results of a recent on-site inspection.

“Accreditation by the College of American Pathologists reflects our commitment to excellence in laboratory medicine. This is a peer review process which means we are surveyed by laboratory professionals from other areas of the U.S. Our goal is to provide accurate information used to care for our patients and CAP accreditation is an important part of that. CAP accreditation is a team effort. I am proud of the laboratory team and the improvements we continue to make,” said Craig Krentz, Laboratory Director.

During the CAP accreditation process, designed to ensure the highest standard of care for all laboratory patients, inspectors examine the laboratory’s records and quality control of procedures for the preceding two years. CAP inspectors also examine laboratory staff qualifications, equipment, facilities, safety program and record, and overall management.

Regional West Laboratory Services is one of more than 7,700 CAP-accredited medical laboratories worldwide.

As the leading organization of board-certified pathologists, the College of American Pathologists serves patients, pathologists, and the public by fostering and advocating excellence in the practice of pathology and laboratory medicine worldwide.

Regional West Health Services in Scottsbluff, Neb., is the parent company of Regional West Medical Center, a 182-bed regional referral center and one of three Level II Trauma Centers in the state. As the region’s only tertiary referral medical center, Regional West offers care that spans more than 32 medical specialties provided by over 28 physician clinics. With nearly 300 providers, and over 2,000 employees, Regional West provides comprehensive and innovative health care services for the people of western Nebraska and the neighboring states of Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming.