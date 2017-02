Regional West Health Services Storm Closures

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb., – Regional West Health Services has announced the following storm-related closures:

All Regional West Physicians Clinic offices have closed for the day

Urgent Care will close at 3 p.m.

On Friday, February 24, all Regional West Physicians Clinic offices will open at 10 a.m.

On Friday, February 24, Urgent Care will open at 8 a.m.