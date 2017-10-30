Regional West Celebrates National Respiratory Care Week

National Respiratory Health Week is recognized in October as the fall season brings on an increase in breathing difficulties in many patients with chronic lung diseases.

The primary goal of Respiratory Care Week is to recognize the contributions of respiratory care professionals and raise awareness about respiratory health.

“The pulmonology team at Regional West Medical Center wants to improve lung health and the quality of life for our patients,” said Brooke Borgman, MSN, AGACNP-BC, APRN-NP. The team includes board certified pulmonologists/intensivists, a nurse practitioner, clinic nurses, respiratory therapists, and a pulmonary rehab team.

“When a patient is on the appropriate medications and modalities, we can often stabilize, if not improve, their respiratory disease. Our goal is to care for the patient as early on as possible in their lung disease for the best outcome,” said Borgman.

Mike Smith, RRT, director of Cardiopulmonary Services, said his staff provides respiratory care for patients, from newborn to elderly, 24 hours a day, 365 days per year.

“The cardiopulmonary department and 15 respiratory care practitioners within the hospital work with physicians and the critical care team to ensure our patients receive safe and effective care,” Smith said. “Our respiratory therapists have the ability to diagnose and treat almost all pulmonary related diseases.”

Regional West Physicians Clinic-Pulmonology, Critical Care, offers care for COPD, chronic bronchitis, emphysema, asthma, chronic cough, lung cancer, pneumonia, lung disease, pulmonary fibrosis, cystic fibrosis, sleep apnea, pulmonary hypertension, pulmonary embolism, respiratory failure, and other breathing conditions. The clinic also offers smoking cessation for those interested in wanting to quit tobacco, as it is never too late to quit.

Patients do not need a referral to the Pulmonology Clinic. To schedule an appointment, please call 308-630-2101.

