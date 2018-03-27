Reel Lux Cinemas To Bring Luxury Moviegoing Experience To The Monument Mall

This April, guests will be wowed with new luxury reclining seats, a deliver-to-seat expanded food and beverage menu, upgraded sound as well as a fresh new upscale look, as Reel Lux Cinemas re-opens the movie theatre at the Monument Mall – bringing a luxury movie experience to Scottsbluff,

“Although many upgrades won’t be finished,” said Joseph Morelli, Director of Marketing with Reel Lux, “We want to open quickly to get the movies back on screen for Scottsbluff. With this remodel, you will see our goal of bringing many large market amenities to smaller towns like Scottsbluff. We can’t wait to see the reaction to the changes that we have in store for moviegoers. Most importantly, we are committed to not increasing prices, and in fact, we will be

adding numerous promotions and values that are new to the market. Specials will include $5

Tuesdays, Early Bird Matinees and Senior Wednesdays.”

The Reel Lux Monument 6 will reopen just in time for the premiere of the newest Marvel film, Avengers: Infinity War, and tickets will be on sale soon via our website, www.reellux.com or www.fandango.com. There is no need to worry that Scottsbluff will miss out on the big summer blockbusters, as movies like Deadpool 2, Solo, Incredibles 2 and Jurassic World 2 will be on the big screen!

The reopening of the cinema will begin with some slight cosmetic changes, and more large scale renovations, like new seating and an expanded menu, will occur throughout the summer. The whole project should be completed by October of this year.

The existing, and well loved, popcorn bucket will continue as we will fill your previously bought 2018 buckets for only $4.00 through the end of the year. Applications for employment are available via our website: www.reellux.com