Reds rip Dodgers, Rockies hammer Diamondbacks 13-2

In a sixth-inning jam, German Marquez received a visit from his manager and a little advice: Don’t do too much. Stay in the moment. Execute.

Bud Black might as well have been talking to his entire team as Colorado chases after its first division title.

Trevor Story hit a three-run homer during a six-run fifth inning, Marquez struck out 11 over seven masterful innings and the NL West-leading Rockies gained more separation with a 13-2 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday night.

The Rockies increased their lead to 1 1/2 games over the Los Angeles Dodgers, who lost 10-6 at Cincinnati. The Diamondbacks now trail by 3 1/2 games. This is the latest the Rockies have been alone atop the division since 1995.

“The magnitude of these games is maybe a little bit enlarged because of where we are in the season and the amount of focus on this part of the season. But our guys are responding,” Black said. “They’re focused. They know what’s going on. They’re aware of what’s around them. It’s a group that understands where they are.”

David Dahl put the game out of reach with his first career grand slam in a seven-run seventh. Arizona has allowed 10 or more runs four times this season — three of those to Colorado.

Story provided the big blow with his 32nd homer on a fastball from Silvino Bracho after the reliever took over when starter Zack Godley (14-9) struggled with his command.

Marquez (12-9) had his blazing fastball and breaking ball working in recording his third straight double-digit strikeout performance. The hard-throwing righty now has 44 strikeouts spanning his last four starts, breaking the team record of 42 set by Pedro Astacio in 2000.

“Kind of expect that these days,” Dahl said. “Feels like he strikes everyone out.”

Marquez’s confidence level is at an all-time high. Still, Black had a little talk with him in the sixth — just to settle him down. It worked as he struck out Steven Souza Jr. to end the threat.

“He’s not doing anything special. He’s being German Marquez,” Black said. “He’s repeating his delivery. He’s hitting his spots. He’s got good stuff. He’s pitching with conviction.”

Charlie Blackmon, Tony Wolters and DJ LeMahieu each had three hits for Colorado, which bounced back after dropping two of three to the Dodgers over the weekend.

Paul Goldschmidt celebrated his 31st birthday with a single and an RBI on a ground out. Goldschmidt has now reached base in 46 straight road games. His team has dropped three in a row.

“Frustration is high right now. It has been for several days,” Diamondbacks Torey Lovullo said. “We are going to press on.”

Godley was cruising along until the fifth when he kept trailing off to the side of the mound on his delivery maybe a little more than usual. With the bases loaded, he issued a four-pitch walk to LeMahieu that ended of his night.

“This was one of those games where somebody needed to step up,” Godley said. “I did not do that.”

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks RHP Zack Greinke (13-9, 3.08 ERA) faces a Rockies team Tuesday night he’s beaten twice this season. The Rockies will throw RHP Antonio Senzatela (4-5, 4.92).

AROUND THE MAJORS

The Chicago Cubs’ lead in the National League Central is down to a single game over the second-place Milwaukee Brewers.

Mike Moustakas scored the tiebreaking run on a wild pitch by Carl Edwards in the sixth inning of the Brewers’ 3-2 verdict over the Cubs at Wrigley Field. Lorenzo Cain was 4-for-5 with one run scored, and Moustakas scored twice while going 2-for-3.

Wade Miley combined with three relievers on a five-hitter, with Josh Hader striking out the side in each of his two innings of work.

The Cubs have dropped five of seven since opening a three-game series in Milwaukee on Labor Day. Chicago owned a five-game division lead before the skid.

— Matt Adams crushed a go-ahead, three-run homer in the bottom of the eighth to send the Cardinals to an 8-7 win over the Pirates. Paul DeJong lined a two-run double and Harrison Bader lifted a pair of sacrifice flies as St. Louis moved two games ahead of the Dodgers for the second NL wild card.

— Scooter Gennett was 4-for-5 with three RBIs and two runs scored as the Reds thumped the Dodgers, 10-6. Joey Votto ignited Cincinnati’s four-run first with a two-run double. Eugenio Suarez slammed his 32nd home run and Tucker Bernhardt added a two-run single that put the Reds ahead 10-4 in the sixth.

— Atlanta’s 4-1 win at San Francisco gives the NL East-leading Braves a five-game edge over Philadelphia. Sean Newcomb struck out eight and limited the Giants to one run and three hits over six innings. Ozzie Albies tripled home a run and Kurt Suzuki was 3-for-3 with an RBI to support Newcomb’s 12th victory.

— Justin Verlander received a pair of ovations in his return to Detroit before allowing two runs over seven innings of Houston’s 3-2 victory against the Tigers. Francisco Liriano’s wild pitch and an error by shortstop Ronny Rodriguez allowed the Astros to score three unearned runs in the third. The win gives the AL West-leading Astros a three-game lead over Oakland.

— The Rays earned their team-record 12th consecutive home win by stunning Cleveland, 6-5 on Ji-Man Choi’s two-out, two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth. Brad Hand was in line to get the save until Tommy Pham singled and scored on the game-winning blast. Jose Ramirez and Brandon Guyer hit RBI doubles for the Indians, whose magic number is four to win the AL Central.

— Cleveland’s magic number dropped with the Twins’ 7-2 loss to the Yankees. Gary Sanchez crushed a 460-foot home run and J.A. Happ threw six scoreless innings as New York moved three games ahead of Oakland for the first AL wild card. The Yanks have won 20 of their last 24 meetings with the Twins.

— The Rangers were 5-2 winners over the Angels as Joey Gallo drove in four runs and Ronald Guzman smacked a solo homer. Shohei Ohtani had two hits and an RBI for Los Angeles.

— Alcides Escobar laid down a bunt that scored Brian Goodwin with the winning run in the bottom of the 10th to give the Royals a 4-3 win over the White Sox. Escobar had two RBIs for the Royals, who also received home runs from Whit Merrifield and Ryan O’Hearn.

— The Phillies and Nationals were rained out in Philadelphia, as were the Mets and Marlins in New York. Both games have been rescheduled as single-admission doubleheaders Tuesday.