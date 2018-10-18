Red Sox & Dodgers win, get within a game of World Series match-up

ALCS – Red Sox 8, Astros 6

Jose Altuve had a two-run homer taken away due to fan interference in the first inning of Game 4 of the American League Championship Series on Wednesday night. The call wound up costing the Houston Astros dearly as the Boston Red Sox rallied for an 8-6 triumph that gives them a three-games-to-one lead in the series.

Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts was trying to make a leaping catch when Astros fan Troy Caldwell appeared to have made contact with Betts’ glove before the ball ricocheted onto the field. Crew chief Joe West made the interference call, which stood following a replay review of 3 minutes, 13 seconds.

The game ended on a defensive gem as left fielder Andrew Benintendi made a diving catch with the bases loaded for the final out, completing a frustrating night for the Astros.

Houston eventually took leads of 4-3 and 5-4, but the Red Sox went ahead to stay on Jackie Bradley Jr.’s two-run homer in the sixth inning. Bradley launched a grand slam that capped the scoring on Tuesday’s 8-2 rout of the Astros.

Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers also had two RBIs for the Bosox, who can wrap up the series on Thursday.

George Springer and Tony Kemp homered for Houston.

NLCS – Dodgers 5, Brewers 2

Dodgers take 3-2 series lead

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers are one win away from back-to-back trips to the World Series for the first time in 40 years.

Clayton Kershaw worked seven masterful innings and the Dodgers grabbed a three-game-to-two lead in the National League Championship Series by downing the Milwaukee Brewers, 5-2. Kershaw had his best performance of this postseason, limiting the Brewers to a run and three hits while striking out nine. The lefty retired his last 13 batters and blanked Milwaukee following Lorenzo Cain’s RBI double in the top of the second.

The Dodgers’ bats didn’t get going until the fifth, one day after they had a grind out a 2-1, 13-inning victory. Austin Barnes tied it with an RBI single, one inning before Max Muncy and Yasiel Puig delivered run-scoring singles.

Justin Turner added an RBI single in the Dodgers’ two-run seventh, a rally that came in handy after the Brewers scored with two out in the ninth.

Kenley Jansen got the final out to earn the save.

Brandon Woodruff lasted longer than any Brewers pitcher, striking out eight over 5 1/3 innings. But he took the loss after yielding two earned runs and five hits over 5 1/3.

Brewers starter Wade Miley faced just one batter before manager Craig Counsell went to his bullpen. Counsell decided to give Miley a short workday in preparation for a longer start Friday in Game 6, which now looms as a possible elimination game for Milwaukee.