Red Hot Huskers Face K-State Tuesday Night

Following a 4-1 week that included a Big Ten series victory over Maryland, the Nebraska baseball team (19-11-1, 4-1-1 Big Ten) heads to Manhattan, Kan., on Tuesday night for a 6:35 p.m. meeting with the Kansas State Wildcats (16-15, 1-8 Big 12).

Tuesday’s match up will be the second meeting between the two teams this season, as the Huskers beat the Wildcats, 11-1, on Tuesday, March 28 in Lincoln. Following the win over the Wildcats, the Huskers won eight of their next nine games, while the Wildcats lost five of six.

After getting off to a slow start, the Huskers have been playing their best baseball of late with a 14-3-1 record in their last 18 games, including series wins over Cal Poly, Indiana and Maryland.

On the other side, the Wildcats are 2-9 in their last 11 games after starting the season 14-6. The Wildcats have played a tough Big 12 schedule so far, posting a 1-8 record. They were swept by Texas and TCU, while losing 2-of-3 to Oklahoma State.

The Huskers are 9-8-1 away from Hawks Field this year, including a 6-2-1 record in true road games. The Wildcats are 9-7 at Tointon Family Stadium this season.