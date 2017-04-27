Panhandle Post

Red Hot Harper Leads Washington Past Rockies

Trea Turner nearly hit for the cycle for a second straight night, finishing a triple shy, and Bryce Harper had four more hits to run his average to .432 as the Washington Nationals beat the Colorado Rockies 11-4 on Wednesday. Turner lined one of three Washington homers, with Ryan Zimmerman and Daniel Murphy also going deep, to help the Nationals improve to 8-1 on their 10-game trip.

Tanner Roark (3-0) worked his way out of several jams to throw five solid innings. He allowed two runs and struck out four.

Never quite settling in on a cool night, Tyler Chatwood (2-3) surrendered five runs in five innings.

Turner followed his cycle the night before with a solo shot in the fifth for his second homer of the season. Zimmerman hit a two-run shot later in the inning to give Washington a 5-0 lead.

Harper kept up his torrid pace at the plate with four hard hits, including a double. It was his fifth four-hit game of his career and third this season.

 

— Luis Severino pitched seven innings of three-hit, shutout ball and Aaron Judge celebrated his 25th birthday with a two-run homer and spectacular catch, carrying the surging New York Yankees to a 3-1 victory over the Boston Red Sox in the longtime rivals’ first meeting this season. It was the 11th win in 14 games for the Yankees after they opened the season 1-4. Severino struck out six and walked two, posting his third straight strong start. In his previous two, the 23-year-old righty became just the third Yankee ever to post double-digit strikeouts without more than one walk in consecutive games. Reigning AL Cy Young winner Rick Porcello lost his third straight start, giving up three runs — two earned — in 6 2/3 innings. He didn’t lose consecutive starts last season.

— James Paxton struck out nine in seven outstanding innings, and Nelson Cruz and Guillermo Heredia homered to lift the Seattle Mariners to an 8-0 victory over the Detroit Tigers. Paxton allowed four hits and a walk in a dominant performance against a Detroit team that had scored 32 runs over its previous two games.

— Avisail Garcia and Leury Garcia homered to back run-starved starter Jose Quintana and the Chicago White Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 5-2 to complete a three-game sweep. Chicago won its fourth straight, while Kansas City dropped every game on a seven-game trip.

— Michael Brantley, continuing his comeback from shoulder problems that forced him to miss most of last season, drove in three runs and the Cleveland Indians defeated the Houston Astros 7-6. The Indians have won six of eight.

Gift Ngoepe, the first African to reach the major leagues, singled in his first plate appearance and Josh Harrison led off the bottom of the first with a home run to lead the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 6-5 victory over the Chicago Cubs. Ngoepe was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis and entered the game in fourth inning.

— Julio Teheran stifled the Mets into the seventh inning, Robert Gsellman staggered through a five-run first and the Atlanta Braves handed New York its fifth straight loss, 8-2. Atlanta ended a six-game skid behind 6 1/3 innings of two-run ball from Teheran.

Major League home run leader Eric Thames scored twice before leaving with an injury and Orlando Arcia homered and had three RBIs, leading the Milwaukee Brewers to a 9-4 win over the Cincinnati Reds to complete a three-game sweep.

Maikel Franco hit his second grand slam of the month, helping the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Miami Marlins 7-4 for their fifth straight win. Franco connected off Wei-Yen Chen in the third inning with a shot to left-center for a 4-2 lead.

— Seth Smith drew a bases-loaded walk from Danny Farquhar to force in the winning run with two outs in the 11th inning, and the Baltimore Orioles rallied to beat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-4.

— Joey Gallo took a couple of hits to score the tiebreaking run, Ryan Rua connected for a grand slam and the Texas Rangers avoided another series sweep with a 14-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins.

Matt Shoemaker got his first win since having brain surgery after being struck in the head by a line drive late last season, and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Oakland Athletics 8-5.

— Ryan Schimpf hit a go-ahead, three-run homer with one out in the top of the ninth inning to rally the San Diego Padres past the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-5.

— Hunter Pence hit a game-winning sacrifice fly with the bases loaded in the 10th inning and the San Francisco Giants rallied to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-3.

— The St. Louis Cardinals’ game against the Toronto Blue Jays was postponed because of rain on Wednesday. The game has been rescheduled as part of a day-night doubleheader on Thursday.