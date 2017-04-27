Red Hot Harper Leads Washington Past Rockies

Trea Turner nearly hit for the cycle for a second straight night, finishing a triple shy, and Bryce Harper had four more hits to run his average to .432 as the Washington Nationals beat the Colorado Rockies 11-4 on Wednesday. Turner lined one of three Washington homers, with Ryan Zimmerman and Daniel Murphy also going deep, to help the Nationals improve to 8-1 on their 10-game trip.

Tanner Roark (3-0) worked his way out of several jams to throw five solid innings. He allowed two runs and struck out four.

Never quite settling in on a cool night, Tyler Chatwood (2-3) surrendered five runs in five innings.

Turner followed his cycle the night before with a solo shot in the fifth for his second homer of the season. Zimmerman hit a two-run shot later in the inning to give Washington a 5-0 lead.

Harper kept up his torrid pace at the plate with four hard hits, including a double. It was his fifth four-hit game of his career and third this season.

— Luis Severino pitched seven innings of three-hit, shutout ball and Aaron Judge celebrated his 25th birthday with a two-run homer and spectacular catch, carrying the surging New York Yankees to a 3-1 victory over the Boston Red Sox in the longtime rivals’ first meeting this season. It was the 11th win in 14 games for the Yankees after they opened the season 1-4. Severino struck out six and walked two, posting his third straight strong start. In his previous two, the 23-year-old righty became just the third Yankee ever to post double-digit strikeouts without more than one walk in consecutive games. Reigning AL Cy Young winner Rick Porcello lost his third straight start, giving up three runs — two earned — in 6 2/3 innings. He didn’t lose consecutive starts last season.

— James Paxton struck out nine in seven outstanding innings, and Nelson Cruz and Guillermo Heredia homered to lift the Seattle Mariners to an 8-0 victory over the Detroit Tigers. Paxton allowed four hits and a walk in a dominant performance against a Detroit team that had scored 32 runs over its previous two games.

— Avisail Garcia and Leury Garcia homered to back run-starved starter Jose Quintana and the Chicago White Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 5-2 to complete a three-game sweep. Chicago won its fourth straight, while Kansas City dropped every game on a seven-game trip.

— Michael Brantley, continuing his comeback from shoulder problems that forced him to miss most of last season, drove in three runs and the Cleveland Indians defeated the Houston Astros 7-6. The Indians have won six of eight.

— Gift Ngoepe, the first African to reach the major leagues, singled in his first plate appearance and Josh Harrison led off the bottom of the first with a home run to lead the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 6-5 victory over the Chicago Cubs. Ngoepe was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis and entered the game in fourth inning.

— Julio Teheran stifled the Mets into the seventh inning, Robert Gsellman staggered through a five-run first and the Atlanta Braves handed New York its fifth straight loss, 8-2. Atlanta ended a six-game skid behind 6 1/3 innings of two-run ball from Teheran.

— Major League home run leader Eric Thames scored twice before leaving with an injury and Orlando Arcia homered and had three RBIs, leading the Milwaukee Brewers to a 9-4 win over the Cincinnati Reds to complete a three-game sweep.

—Maikel Franco hit his second grand slam of the month, helping the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Miami Marlins 7-4 for their fifth straight win. Franco connected off Wei-Yen Chen in the third inning with a shot to left-center for a 4-2 lead.

— Seth Smith drew a bases-loaded walk from Danny Farquhar to force in the winning run with two outs in the 11th inning, and the Baltimore Orioles rallied to beat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-4.

— Joey Gallo took a couple of hits to score the tiebreaking run, Ryan Rua connected for a grand slam and the Texas Rangers avoided another series sweep with a 14-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins.

— Matt Shoemaker got his first win since having brain surgery after being struck in the head by a line drive late last season, and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Oakland Athletics 8-5.

— Ryan Schimpf hit a go-ahead, three-run homer with one out in the top of the ninth inning to rally the San Diego Padres past the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-5.

— Hunter Pence hit a game-winning sacrifice fly with the bases loaded in the 10th inning and the San Francisco Giants rallied to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-3.

— The St. Louis Cardinals’ game against the Toronto Blue Jays was postponed because of rain on Wednesday. The game has been rescheduled as part of a day-night doubleheader on Thursday.