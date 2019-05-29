‘Red Carpet Service Training’ in Chadron

By Chadron Chamber of Commerce, Northwest Nebraska Tourism

CHADRON- Northwest Nebraska Tourism and the Chadron Chamber of Commerce will host a Red Carpet Service Training May 30 in Chadron.

The Red Carpet Service Training is free and open to any restaurant and hospitality management businesses. The training will begin at 2 p.m. and last until 4:30 p.m. This program will take place at The Holiday Inn Express and Suites in Chadron, Nebraska at 247 Ash Street.

The two and a half hour research-based session is tailor-made for staff and management of local attractions, convenience stores, restaurants, retail shopping, lodging, and more.

The training is brought to you by Nebraska Extension Community Vitality. Cheryl-Burkhart Kriesel will be the key speaker.

If any employee from your business would like to attend, please contact Gabby Michna at 308-432-4401. Additional information about the RedCarpet Service Training can be found at http://discovernwnebraska.com/ event/red–carpet-service- training/ or at http://www.chadron.com/events/ details/redcarpet-hospitality- training-2299.