Red Beard Garage Approaching Three Year Anniversary



This June will mark the three year anniversary with Red Beard Garage in Alliance located east of town at 2511 CO RD 56. Owner of Red Beard Garage Lee Frizler says, “Just decided it was time for me to go out on my own, try to make something of myself.” Frizler says, “About a year and a half ago we started doing more towing.” We asked him what inspired him to get into this type of business, and Frizler said, “Just always liked working with my hands…always fixed stuff since I was a little guy.” You can hear more about the history of Red Beard Garage, and their services in the interview below.